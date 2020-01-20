15 awaiting-trial prisoners on the run in Durban after escaping in transit

A manhunt is under way for 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped while being transported to prison from court in Durban on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele said the incident took place at around 2pm.

The prisoners were being transported back to Westville prison after appearing in the Durban Magistrate's Court for various offences, she said.

Police were "transporting 54 prisoners to prison after they appeared in court. [The driver] was approaching red robots and was about to stop when he noticed prisoners coming out of the [vehicle]."