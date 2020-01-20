A new lease of life for graduate who waited years to secure a teaching post

He secured a job shortly after his social media confession went viral and TimesLIVE wrote about his anguish.

On Thursday, two days after welcoming pupils into his classroom, he said he had a new lease on life.

“I started work on Monday the 13th at a small school serving a small community in a predominately farm area that is far from the town,” he said.

The name of the school is Tendela Combined School, which is in Mooi River.

“Being in a classroom after such a long wait was such a life-changing experience for me. The learners were seeing a new teacher, they were happy. I introduced myself to them and they did the same. We got to know each other so that they can be ready to study once we get the ball rolling,” Nsibande said.

“For me, it was emotional because I know what I have been through. It brings me joy knowing that I am permanent. I am happy,” he added.

Nsibande confessed that when he penned the social media post last year he was desperate for change and on the brink of suicide.