Huguenot Tunnel closed after head-on crash

20 January 2020 - 16:02 By Aron Hyman
A bakkie and a truck were involved in a head-on collision inside the Huguenot Tunnel on Monday.
Image: Twitter/1SecondLater

The N1 highway in the Huguenot Tunnel, outside Cape Town, was closed on Monday afternoon following a collision between a truck and a bakkie.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured - one of them seriously.

Western Cape traffic services chief Kenny Africa described it as a "head-to-head" collision between the two vehicles.

"The tunnel is closed. Motorists should please use the old Du Toit's Kloof Pass," said Africa.

