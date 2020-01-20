Huguenot Tunnel closed after head-on crash
20 January 2020 - 16:02
The N1 highway in the Huguenot Tunnel, outside Cape Town, was closed on Monday afternoon following a collision between a truck and a bakkie.
According to preliminary reports, two people were injured - one of them seriously.
Western Cape traffic services chief Kenny Africa described it as a "head-to-head" collision between the two vehicles.
Update: Road Closure due to a crash inside the Huguenot Tunnel, N1 outbound closed at Toll Plaza and inbound before Huguenot Tunnel Inbound #1SecondTelegram@BOSBEER2006 @CapeTownFreeway @EWNTraffic @SALTruckers @SANRAL_za @DoTransport @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/baXhxybJMS— 1Second (@1SecondLater) January 20, 2020
"The tunnel is closed. Motorists should please use the old Du Toit's Kloof Pass," said Africa.