Inquest records clearing apartheid police of Neil Aggett's death 'destroyed'

The original records of the 1982 inquest that cleared state security police of any wrongdoing in the death of trade union organiser Dr Neil Aggett while in custody were destroyed.

The investigating officer into a fresh inquest, which began on Monday, told the high court in Johannesburg that the court was required to keep the documents for only 10 years, after which they were destroyed.

Warrant officer Frank Kgamanyane was the first witness to take to the stand to testify in the 2020 inquest.

Wits University proved to be a saving grace, with a large chunk of the records remaining in their research archive. More than 3,000 pages were found in this archive.

However, hundreds of pages - containing witness statements, unknown documents, photographs of the holding cell where Aggett was found dead and others taken during his postmortem - are missing.

The original docket from the John Vorster Square police station, where Aggett was arrested and ultimately died, have also gone missing.

Security branch police officers alleged that Aggett had hanged himself on February 5 1982 - 70 days after his arrest.