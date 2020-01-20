KZN man arrested for murder after three-year-old dies from savage beating

A 29-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter after the toddler succumbed to her injuries following a savage beating.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said the man had been on the run for a month after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her daughter at Esigangeni in Nongoma.

"It is alleged that in December, a 22-year-old woman, her child and her boyfriend were at their place of residence when an argument occurred. The boyfriend became violent and assaulted the woman.

"He then slammed the three-year-old child numerous times on the floor. Even though the mother was crying and pleading for him to stop, he continued assaulting the child with no remorse until the child was unconscious. He left the house immediately after the incident.

"The three-year-old victim and her mother were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, but the child succumbed to her injuries. When the suspect heard that the child had died, that a murder case was opened and that police at Nongoma were looking for him, he left the area and went into hiding," Naicker said.

He said the man had claimed he was "drunk and was not in his right state of mind when he assaulted the victims".

"After being on the run for a month, police arrived at his new home in Cottonlands in Verulam and he was arrested."

"He was also charged for murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He will appear in the Nongoma magistrate's court tomorrow," Naicker said.