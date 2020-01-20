Local man trends after eating pets' biltong: #Awks
Imagine craving your favourite snack and finding it's for pets as you nibble on it? Well, one man's misfortune has taught many to read the packaging before they indulge.
@Shange033 trended on Twitter after he shared that he bought and ate biltong for pets, something he realised after eating two sticks.
The packaging shows it was bought from a Spar and reads “Sherwood pets biltong, not for human consumption”.
Tweeps poked fun at the post, with some saying “men are dogs”.
I triple checked..just for peace sake pic.twitter.com/F4FQSL9HlT— Coach D (@BlaqueDunga) January 16, 2020
Yazi u r funny in a weird way... Didnt the price tag sound warning bells? pic.twitter.com/lvrzGL78ei— Gee Skhosi (@GeeessGee) January 16, 2020
It must have tasted really good hence you were going for the third one🤷♂️. Enjoy it, akerr you bought it with money— Mackenzie (@yulanmakena) January 16, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Askies hle it's an honest oversight but I think u won't get sick cause it's for consumption vele— Wendy McSun Mlangeni (@WendyMlangeni2) January 17, 2020
It is wrongly packed. It must b isolated from human consumption space— DjKit (@DjKit6) January 15, 2020