Local man trends after eating pets' biltong: #Awks

Imagine craving your favourite snack and finding it's for pets as you nibble on it? Well, one man's misfortune has taught many to read the packaging before they indulge.

@Shange033 trended on Twitter after he shared that he bought and ate biltong for pets, something he realised after eating two sticks.

The packaging shows it was bought from a Spar and reads “Sherwood pets biltong, not for human consumption”.

Tweeps poked fun at the post, with some saying “men are dogs”.