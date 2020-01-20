South Africa

Local man trends after eating pets' biltong: #Awks

20 January 2020 - 07:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
One unfortunate man bought and accidentally ate biltong for pets.
One unfortunate man bought and accidentally ate biltong for pets.
Image: 123RF/wilddrago

Imagine craving your favourite snack and finding it's for pets as you nibble on it? Well, one man's misfortune has taught many to read the packaging before they indulge.

@Shange033 trended on Twitter after he shared that he bought and ate biltong for pets, something he realised after eating two sticks.

The packaging shows it was bought from a Spar and reads “Sherwood pets biltong, not for human consumption”.

Tweeps poked fun at the post, with some saying “men are dogs”.

MORE

RECIPE | Homemade biltong

The Kosher Butcher's Wife, Sharon Lurie, shares the easy recipe for her famous biltong - warning it's addictive!
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Buy the best: we scored supermarkets' readymade soups & breads out of 10

Sales of readymade soups in sachets are on the up in all retail stores with an increasing variety of flavours available. We went on a quest to find ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Food price moderation puts inflation on a diet

Overall annual food inflation continued to moderate to 2.3% in April
Business
7 months ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  4. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa
  5. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X