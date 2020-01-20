South Africa

SA calls for justice for Enoch Mpianzi: 'Heads must roll'

20 January 2020 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi died during a school camp in Brits in the North West on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi has called for justice after Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi was found dead on Friday morning.

The 13-year-old drowned while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, North West, on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported that he was not wearing a life jacket and his disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.

School staff realised Mpianzi was missing on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the Grade 8 group arrived at the lodge on Wednesday and took part in a water activity that involved building rafts.

Myburgh said Mpianzi was with a group of about 12 pupils on a homemade raft when it overturned.

According to Parktown Boys' High, the camp was a way of introducing new pupils to each other and creating an environment which “focuses on teamwork and the achieving of common goals through various activities offered at the camp”.

On social media, many, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, said heads must roll after the tragic death of Mpianzi.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users said:

