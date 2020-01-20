SA calls for justice for Enoch Mpianzi: 'Heads must roll'
Mzansi has called for justice after Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi was found dead on Friday morning.
The 13-year-old drowned while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, North West, on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE reported that he was not wearing a life jacket and his disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.
School staff realised Mpianzi was missing on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the Grade 8 group arrived at the lodge on Wednesday and took part in a water activity that involved building rafts.
Myburgh said Mpianzi was with a group of about 12 pupils on a homemade raft when it overturned.
According to Parktown Boys' High, the camp was a way of introducing new pupils to each other and creating an environment which “focuses on teamwork and the achieving of common goals through various activities offered at the camp”.
On social media, many, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, said heads must roll after the tragic death of Mpianzi.
Here is a snapshot of what social media users said:
Enock died in the care of school authorities this must be followed heads must roll @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/052CU6w2Fq— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 18, 2020
I can't think of Enoch Mpianzi without my eyes welling up in tears. What happened there is just wrong. How the entire thing is being handled too. All just wrong. Heartbreakingly so 💔— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 19, 2020
The truth must come out.
Super! Before then let’s get accountability for why #EnochMpianzi was unaccounted for for so long, his raft companions did not notice one was missing after the raft capsized and why on hearing about the accident no one wanted to know if all who fell had made it #ParktownBoysCamp https://t.co/oSNHGXDGVQ— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 19, 2020
After explaining this tragic series of events to my kids, my 11 year Son literally just said to me "Mommy, this doesn't make sense, what if someone is lying?"— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) January 19, 2020
Even a child can see that this story doesn't add up.
Please don't let this go @Lesufi.🙏🏾#ParktownBoysCamp
As if we parents don’t worry enough about our children, this #ParktownBoysCamp story leaves so many questions unanswered. Did baby boy know how to swim? Did authorities check? How did they only discover him missing THE NEXT DAY? Yho! My heart goes out to his parents.— Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) January 17, 2020
In all my camp-going years at school, not once was the safety equipment like a life jacket or harness an extra cost. Not. Once. And if for one minute the “couldn’t afford it” bs was remotely true, he shouldn’t have been allowed on the raft https://t.co/FzH3vqb8ZH— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) January 19, 2020
I really hope this is not a situation of bullying or a silly game gone wrong. the boys who were with with him should have their parents called and be questioned. how can nobody notice ? one of the boys may know something. @Lesufi #ParktownBoysCamp— 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐚. (@Heydavinaa_) January 17, 2020
Boys enter a river with a strong current. No head count. Their raft capsizes. No head count. Lunch time. No head count. Dinner time. No head count. BED TIME. NO HEAD COUNT. JWANG?! #ParktownBoysCamp— Keitu 🌺 (@keitu_mogadee) January 17, 2020
As an educator myself! I have been on many tours! Even took children overseas and let me tell you there was not one moment when I didn’t know where those kids were! Because when you on tour you are the parent! It’s your job! There is no excuse #ParktownBoysCamp— Jeanne Harito (@JeanneHarito) January 17, 2020
1.Letting children raft while the river visibly displayed a very strong current.— Zee🌻 (@zizeentle) January 17, 2020
2. Not performing a roll call at the river after the children fell into the water, no roll call upon arrival back at the camp site?.
Ayi no heads must roll there by Parktown boys.#ParktownBoysCamp
This #ParktownBoysCamp outcome is really upsetting. Did the boy know how to swim? Was he given a life jacket? Why did the teachers on duty only realise the next morning? Everyone involved must be held responsible.— altaz (@tazzeg) January 17, 2020
There's a child who is desperate to tell the truth of what happened to #EnockMpianzi and there's a teacher with the same burden. May they rise to the occasion, tell the truth and free Enoch to travel gentle towards his final resting place. #ParktownBoysCamp— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) January 17, 2020
I wish I could mute everything related to the #ParktownBoysCamp story because wow, it makes me so emotional and so angry. And the fact that the school and the camp site are shifting the blame towards the poor child and his parents is disgusting to say the least.— Mpumi. (@_Mpumz) January 19, 2020