SA Human Rights Commission to provide legal support to family of Enoch Mpianzi

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will provide legal support to the family of Enoch Mpianzi, who died during a school orientation camp for grade 8 pupils.

The Parktown Boys' High School camp took place at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West last week.

The 13-year-old died after the makeshift raft he had built with 11 other boys capsized in a river swollen by recent rains.

The teenager failed to surface and his disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.

His body was found on Friday morning, 3km downstream.

The commission’s acting legal head, Buang Jones, said they expected to meet the family at midday on Monday.

“We will provide them with legal support. The family are not in a position to afford legal representation and we think that we are placed to assist them.