Ship could take two weeks to reach and repair undersea internet cable

It could take at least two weeks for a ship to reach and repair one of two damaged undersea cables that have slowed down internet users in South Africa.

Infrastructure provider Openserve confirmed late last week that an “unusual and simultaneous dual cable break” had resulted in customers connected to Openserve’s global capacity clients “experiencing reduced speed on international browsing”. International voice calling and mobile roaming was also affected.

The break affected the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) cable linking Portugal and Spain to SA, as well as the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) linking SA with the UK, reported Business Insider.