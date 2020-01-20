SIU special tribunal eyes pension of former state attorney official

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) special tribunal established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to claw back looted money will bring an urgent preservation order application against the former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The application against Kgosi Lekabe will be heard at the tribunal's seat at the Booysens magistrate's court.

"The matter stems from an investigation by the SIU into several allegations of irregularities within the office of the state attorney, estimated at R34m," said tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho.

The tribunal is seeking an order preventing Lekabe's funds from being released by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), pending the finalisation of proceedings against him.