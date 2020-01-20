South Africa

Six years, suspended, for motorist who rammed into roadblock, killing two

20 January 2020 - 14:26 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar with officer Patricia Nukeri, who survived an accident in which a drunk motorist killed two of her colleagues. Minnaar says the JMPD is not happy with the sentence and will appeal.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar with officer Patricia Nukeri, who survived an accident in which a drunk motorist killed two of her colleagues. Minnaar says the JMPD is not happy with the sentence and will appeal.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng/ TimesLive

Families and colleagues of police officers who died after a drunk driver rammed into a roadblock are not satisfied with the sentencing handed down at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.

Albert Gerhardes Pretorius was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for two counts of culpable homicide, which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of culpable homicide involving a motor vehicle during the period of suspension.

On the count of driving under the influence of alcohol, he was given an option to pay a R10,000 fine or serve one year in prison.

Motorist who crashed bakkie into two metro cops to be sentenced next year

The sentencing of Albert Gerhardes Pretorius, the man who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers at a ...
News
1 month ago

In an affidavit presented to court in February last year, Pretorius said he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place.

Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, were killed when Pretorius's white Toyota Hilux bakkie lost control and rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD near Montecasino, in the north of Johannesburg, on January 29 2018.

The victims' families are not happy with the sentence.

“His [driving] licence is not even revoked. My sister was essentially worth R10,000 - or maybe because she was black she gets to be treated like this?" said Mokgolo's sister June, 32.

"The court is telling us that the man has to look after his pensioner wife, but who is looking after my sister’s three kids? Do they not deserve justice?”

Mokgolo said she was more than disappointed at the sentencing because “my sister died while enforcing the same laws that the court let people break. We have been attending the case for two years, and this is what we get? Clearly people with money don’t get to go to jail.”

JMPD officer Patricia Nukeri, 47, said she was handing a motorist a speeding fine ticket when Pretorius came out of nowhere and changed her life “forever”.

She was treated for a broken collarbone, a broken right leg and a punctured lung after the accident.

“I have been on medical leave for over a year. My life will never be the same. I can’t even cook, clean or do things I normally did for myself. I can’t bend my knees or stand for long. I’m not the same,” she said.

Nukeri wept uncontrollably after the sentencing.

“Just because he [Pretorius] was crying every time he appeared doesn’t mean he is sorry. I am so mad at him for doing this to me - and now getting away with it," she said.

No Easter break for motorist accused of killing JMPD officers

The man alleged to have killed two Johannesburg Metro Police officers after he ploughed into a roadblock will remain behind bars at least until his ...
News
1 year ago

"I can’t forget how I was doing my work and the next thing I’m in a hospital. Three days later I’m told my friends have died and I didn't even get to bury them. I can’t explain my continuous trauma. I’m not happy.”

She said her career had been set back. “I now do administration work. This is not the plan I had for my life or work. This means I have slim chances of getting a promotion.”

Magistrate Gideon Schneitler said although the accused was recorded to have been drunk, he was satisfied that he showed remorse.

Pretorius spent three months behind bars after he was initially denied bail. He was later granted bail of R10,000.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the police were not satisfied with the sentencing, adding that they have applied for an appeal.

READ MORE:

Driver accused of killing metro cops asked to back up medication claim

The Alexandra Magistrate's Court said the defence of the suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police Officers did not hold ...
News
1 year ago

Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication

The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock says he had been on medication and had taken ...
News
1 year ago

Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash still behind bars

The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock is still behind bars‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  4. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa
  5. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X