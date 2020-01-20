Six years, suspended, for motorist who rammed into roadblock, killing two

Families and colleagues of police officers who died after a drunk driver rammed into a roadblock are not satisfied with the sentencing handed down at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.

Albert Gerhardes Pretorius was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for two counts of culpable homicide, which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of culpable homicide involving a motor vehicle during the period of suspension.

On the count of driving under the influence of alcohol, he was given an option to pay a R10,000 fine or serve one year in prison.