South Africa

Two rhinos found dead and dehorned at game reserve in Limpopo

20 January 2020 - 06:58 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Game rangers discovered the carcasses on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Jacoba Susanna Maria Swanepoel

A manhunt has been launched after two rhinos were found dead and dehorned at a game reserve outside Lephalale in Limpopo at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said game rangers patrolling the farm on Saturday afternoon discovered the carcasses.

Mojapelo said they were found dehorned and in a “stage of decomposition”.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

