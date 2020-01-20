South Africa

Warrants of arrest issued for gardener linked to Summerstrand couple's axe murder

20 January 2020 - 14:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police have issued warrants of arrests for Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, a Mozambican, in connection with a double murder in Port Elizabeth in 2017.
Police have issued warrants of arrests for Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, a Mozambican, in connection with a double murder in Port Elizabeth in 2017.
Image: SAPS

Police have issued warrants of arrest for a suspect  in the double murder case of an elderly couple hacked to death with an axe at their Port Elizabeth home in 2017.    

On Monday, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “Since the murders, their gardener who lived on the premises disappeared along with all of his belongings. Results of forensics evidence collected on the scene suggest the gardener’s involvement in the murders.”

Andre Saaiman 65, and Lydia Saaiman, 69, were found dead at their Summerstrand home in November 2017.

Police have issued an international warrant and a domestic warrant of arrest for Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, a Mozambican. national.  

“It is suspected Cossa may have gone back to Mozambique, hence the international warrant has been issued. However, there is a possibility he may have returned to South Africa,” said Naidu. 

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Cossa is asked to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.    

Police said all information would be treated with confidentiality and callers had the right to remain anonymous.

60-year-old ex-convict arrested for 'killing' his girlfriend's child

A 60-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter
News
3 weeks ago

Robber shot dead in attack on elderly couple on Bloemfontein smallholding

A suspected robber was shot dead and his accomplice was arrested as when security guards foiled an attack on an elderly couple at their smallholding ...
News
1 month ago

Elderly couple rewards kind stranger with ... a business

Two years ago, Thanduxolo Sixaka helped an elderly couple re-erect their shack after the wind blew it down. So grateful was the couple that they gave ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  4. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa
  5. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X