WATCH | St Peter's College pupils get a Mandoza welcome back to school

As pupils returned to school last week, those at St Peter's College in Johannesburg received a warm welcome from their teachers, who jammed to Mandoza's Nkalakatha.

The video appears to have been captured in the school hall, where pupils are seated as their “cool” teachers dance to the song.

In a Facebook post, the school wrote: “The Saint Peter's College students were welcomed back on their first day of school to the sounds of the late Mandoza's hit song, Nkalakatha, by the coolest teachers in SA.”

Watch the video below: