Watch | Motorist clocks 308km/h on Joburg highway

20 January 2020 - 09:11 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man was driving what appears to be an Audi.
Image: Screengrab of video

A video of a motorist clocking more than 300km/h on a highway in Gauteng has shocked the country.

The motorist was seemingly on driving on the N1 south in Midrand.

The video, which starts with a speed of 243km/h on the dashboard, was shared on social media on Sunday.

The motorist goes on to clock 308km/h in what appears to be an Audi, before the video ends.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said there was no fine for speeds of more than 160km/h, only a court appearance.

“If the motorist fails to appear in court then a warrant of arrest will be authorised.

“There is a possibility that he will receive a notice through the post, because speed cameras are operated on different roads on a 24-hour basis,” Minnaar said.

