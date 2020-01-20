South Africa

WATCH | Several shops torched and looted in Olievenhoutbosch

20 January 2020 - 08:32 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Four suspects were arrested after violence broke out in Olievenhoutbosch on Sunday. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Community members went on the rampage on Sunday evening, torching and looting several shops in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the community allegedly raided shops which were selling muti.

“At this point, the group is said to have gone into the shops, removed muti products and set the products alight just outside these shops,” Peters said.  

The group was dispersed, but returned in bigger numbers on Sunday evening.

“The crowd attacked and burnt some shops that are part of a chain of stores known to be selling muti.”

The crowd became violent and also attacked a police nyala. Officers retaliated by firing stun grenades and rubber bullets.

An unconfirmed number of shops were looted and set alight.

Four suspects were arrested.

“Preliminary reports suggest that this stemmed from an arrest last week of a man suspected to be behind the murder of a woman who went missing in November last year.”

The woman’s body was found on January 16 in Mnandi in Olievenhoutbosch.

Police were monitoring the area on Monday. 

