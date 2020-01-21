South Africa

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses John Hlophe over nuclear deal with Russia's Rosatom

21 January 2020 - 13:06 By timeslive
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused of trying to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. File photo.
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused of trying to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Western Cape high court judge president John Hlophe has been accused by his deputy of trying to influence the appointment of judges in the 2015 nuclear deal case.

BusinessLIVE reports that in a far-reaching “gross misconduct” complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), that could have profound implications for the administration of the Cape high court, deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

Hlophe’s lawyers have slammed Goliath’s complaint as based on “gossip”.

Hlophe also stands accused by constitutional court judges of trying to improperly influence them during the trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the infamous arms deal.

Last October, soon after announcing that the tribunal investigating alleged gross misconduct against Hlophe in this matter was set to resume proceedings, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal announced  the hearings had been halted once again. That time, the payment of Hlophe’s attorney was behind the postponement.

MORE

Unpaid legal fees delay Judge Hlophe tribunal proceedings

Soon after announcing that the tribunal investigating gross misconduct by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe was set to resume proceedings on ...
News
3 months ago

Russia denies dirty dealing on nukes

Russia is seeking to distance itself from the controversy over the Zuma government's nuclear deal, denying it was party to attempts to rig the ...
News
8 months ago

Russian nuclear medicine deal signed to avoid 'political embarrassment'

The ousted chair of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has admitted  to signing a Russian nuclear medicine deal against the orders of ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News
  4. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  5. Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X