IN QUOTES | Mother Anto Mpianzi breaks silence: 'Enoch was kind and liked studying'

Anto Mpiazni has broken her silence following the death of her 13-year-old son, Enoch.

The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil died on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp at Nyati River and Bush Lodge in Brits, North West.

Speaking for the first time, Anto told eNCA the school was responsible for her son’s death.

Here are quotes from her emotional interview.

A good boy

“Enoch was a good boy. He was kind. He liked studying. He was pursuing his ambitions.”

The last incident

“I want to tell people this incident must be the last. We need to protect our children. They are our future, they are our joys.”

School's capability

“When we send our children to school, we have that hope to say that we give them to good hands, but some people prove to us that they are not capable.”

Asking for support and prayers

“What happened to Enoch is terrible. I don't have much to say but I need all your support and prayers to stand against this thing I call a crime.”