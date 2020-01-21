Man 'shoots' wife and son in hospital, hands himself over to police

A 51-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife and son in the casualty ward of St Rita’s Hospital in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mojapelo said the father and his son were admitted to hospital after they had a fight at their home in Riverside, near Jane Furse, on Sunday.

“The suspect was busy assaulting his wife, allegedly over another woman, when his son, aged 25, tried to intervene.

“He then turned on him and the son allegedly fought back by stabbing his father. They sustained injuries that required medical treatment and both went to the hospital separately,” he said.

While they were waiting in the casualty ward, an argument allegedly broke out again in the presence of the other woman, Mojapelo said.

“Suddenly the suspect removed the drips, went to his vehicle and when he came back to the ward he allegedly shot his son and wife, critically injuring them.”

The second woman was not injured.

The man later handed himself over to police. His firearm was confiscated.

He is expected to appear in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder.