Murder of Eastern Cape horseracing mogul sparks fears of 'revenge killing'

Speakers at Anele Luntinto's funeral made it clear they believe that jealousy over his spectacular run of wins - and feuds over cattle and horses in the area - were behind the violence.

Luntinto's champion racehorses stood by his bullet-riddled body in its casket at his funeral.

Their ears pricked and they shuffled as emotional appeals were made to the Eastern Cape horseracing fraternity and cattle barons to pull back from the brink of a reckless, cowboy-style war in the hills around Qumbu, north of Mthatha.

The appeals - drawing on the cattle feuds and raids in which 400 people died in the early 1990s - were made by ANC and traditional leaders before a crowd of 1,000, who packed the funeral service of the 37-year-old horse and cattle entrepreneur at his rural home in Mbentsa, reports DispatchLIVE.

In an extraordinary display of equestrian power, 48 horses owned by members of the local community - including Luntinto's renowned champions Khathaza’amanyamadoda and Zinto - were on display over the weekend, accompanying the funeral procession along a 20km route to his country home.

Luntinto was gunned down in the driveway of his Mbentsa home in Qumbu on January 9.