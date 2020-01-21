Picket at Parktown Boys' High as classes resume after Grade 8 pupil's death at orientation camp

The call by a handful of concerned citizens who gathered outside Parktown Boys’ High School on Tuesday morning was clear: “Suspend all teachers involved, including the principal, pending the investigation into Enoch Mpianzi’s death.”

The group held placards that read: “A black child’s life is worth less than the price of a jacket.” A second read: “#Justice for Enoch.”

A few bouquets of flowers lay at of the main gates of the school.

On Tuesday morning, all classes resumed.

One of the organisers of the march, Vanita Daniels, said she was filled with sadness and rage after reading about Mpianzi’s death.

“I got angry when I saw the non-statement from the school and I got livid when I read the Sunday Times article.