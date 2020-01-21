PODCAST | KZN teacher gunned down in front of matric class

Siya Bekwa lives with his parents. We are sitting on their plastic-covered couch in their clean and spacious lounge.

“It wasn’t like they were killing a human being. It was maybe like they were shooting an animal,” the young adult says while perched on the arm of the couch.

Bekwa witnessed the assassination of his teacher up close.

Priscilla Mchunu was acting principal at Laduma High. On March 18 2017 she was gunned down by two men in front of her pupils.

Bekwa was one of her history students attending an extra Saturday class.

“She was facing us like this. They started to shoot her. From the side,” he says as he gets up to act out the atrocity.