'Ten years ago there was a pupil who perished here,' says SAHRC at lodge where pupil drowned

Enoch Mpianzi was not the first young person to drown at the resort that hosted the recent school orientation camp that ended in tragedy.

SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng manager Buang Jones revealed this while he and Mpianzi’s parents stood outside the locked gates of the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on Tuesday. There were there to inspect the camp, but ended up having to climb over the locked gates.

"We have also been alerted that this is not the first time a young person died on these premises. Ten years ago, there was a pupil who also perished here - and this is something that concerned us,” he said.

Mpianzi, a Parktown Boys' High School pupil, died during an orientation camp for grade 8 pupils last week at the lodge in the North West.