South Africa

Two taxi passengers dead, 11 injured in Ekurhuleni crash

21 January 2020 - 11:53 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The accident happened at the intersection of the R554 and Heidelberg Road in Wadeville.
Image: Provided

Two taxi passengers died when an articulated truck and a minibus crashed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of the R554 and Heidelberg Road in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni.    

Eleven people who were injured were admitted to various hospitals in the city, said Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.  Spokesperson Willie Ntladi said they were summoned to the scene at 4.40am.

“On arrival and assessment, three patients were found still trapped inside the taxi wreck. One front passenger was found to have died. The second patient passed on while a cut-out rescue was in progress,” he said.

The taxi driver was in a stable condition, while the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

Ekurhuleni traffic officials are investigating.          

