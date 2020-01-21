South Africa

WATCH | Driver arrested for cramming 58 pupils into 14-seater taxi

21 January 2020 - 14:03 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The taxi driver was arrested and his minibus, which was not registered for any category of public transportation, was impounded. File photo.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

A taxi driver was arrested after he allegedly crammed nearly 60 pupils into a minibus in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, the provincial department of transport and community safety said on Tuesday.

In a video which has been widely shared on social media, a traffic official counts the pupils as they exit the taxi one by one.

The officer counts 58 pupils before pointing to the license disc, where it is stated the minibus is a 14-seater.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3pm on Monday.

Department spokesman Joel Seabi said the taxi had been impounded.

“The vehicle was not registered with the department for any category of public transportation in the province.

“We call upon parents to ensure the vehicles that transport their loved ones are fully compliant with the law, while law enforcement officials will continue to apply zero tolerance to such law breakers on the roads of the province.”

