South Africa

Wife of SA man held captive in Burkina Faso hopes for news after release of fellow hostage

21 January 2020 - 08:20 By timeslive
Christo Bothma and his wife, Amanda Bothma.
Christo Bothma and his wife, Amanda Bothma.
Image: Bring Christo Bothma Back Home/Facebook

The family of mineworker Christo Bothma, who was abducted in Burkino Faso in 2018, are hopeful they will receive information about him after the release of a man who was taken hostage with him.

On a Facebook page titled “Bring Christo Bothma back home", his wife, Amanda, posted: “Patel's son was released on Saturday. We are waiting to hear from the son what happened to Chris."

She was reacting to a Reuters report that Kimar Akoliya, the son of Akoliya Patel, an Indian gold mine owner in Burkina Faso, had been released. He was kidnapped by unidentified assailants with two colleagues in September 2018, one South African and one from Burkino Faso.

Amanda has previously shared her anxiety about her husband's circumstances. In November 2018 she heard he had been released, which turned out to be untrue. In September last year she received news that he had died, but refused to believe it. 

On the one-year anniversary of his abduction, Amanda told TimesLIVE: “It may not be today, tomorrow, next month, but one day he will return home. Only then will I believe that he’s dead or alive. Until I see his body, he is not dead."

Nearly 40 South Africans kidnapped, jailed, missing or presumed dead in foreign countries

Following the escape of photographer Shiraaz Mohamed from his Syrian captors last week, Gift of the Givers has highlighted that there are nearly 40 ...
News
1 month ago

When asked how she’d been coping, she said: “Days are not the same. On some days I sleep, on some I don’t. It's just not easy."

The couple have six children, aged between 20 and 30.

This is a developing story

MORE

'How do I move on without his body?' Wife speaks a year after South African kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Exactly a year since Christo Bothma was abducted in Burkina Faso while on duty, his wife, Amanda, says she's still hopeful that one day he will ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | 'Pay the money, please let me go home' - SA paramedic captured in Libya cries for help

The family of Gerco van Deventer are struggling to raise the $1.5m (about R22m) his captors are demanding for his release.
News
5 months ago

Family says hostage photographer Shiraaz Mohamed is back in SA

Communication from Shiraaz Mohamed’s family has confirmed reports that the South African photojournalist is in the country.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News
  4. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  5. Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X