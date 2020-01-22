Chilling account of how a pupil’s warning about Enoch Mpianzi drowning was ignored

A pupil who was in Enoch Mpianzi’s raft activity group said he told facilitators about what he saw in the water when his friend drowned - but was ignored.

The chilling account was narrated on the Eusebius McKaiser show on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning.

To protect the identity of the pupil and to avoid traumatising him again, the interview was voiced by the station. The pupil gave a step-by-step description of what happened during the camp.

“I couldn’t sleep that night,” the boy said.

He said they were taken on to a rugby field and given about four thick wooden poles and a few thin poles and instructed to build a stretcher. They were then instructed to use the stretcher across the river in a “mock emergency”.