Concerns raised over 'attempted bribery' by textile industry suppliers
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said on Wednesday it is concerned by “attempts of bribery by certain suppliers in the textile industry” who do not wish to comply with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
The commission said the textile industry in South Africa was vulnerable to imports from other countries, which had hurt local manufacturers as businesses began importing cheaper textiles and clothing from abroad.
Many retail outlets in the country are selling imported merchandise with misleading labels suggesting they are locally made, when in fact they were not. The act requires imported merchandise to have permanent labels stating the country of origin and whether it is printed or finished in South Africa.
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said investigators were empowered by the act to investigate imported consignments and those detained by custom officials to verify if they met the requirements.
"While government encourages people to start their own businesses, the NCC will never tolerate acts of bribery by unscrupulous suppliers," said Mabuza.
"Our investigators will continue to conduct these inspections in ensuring that suppliers do comply with the CPA. Where we find reasonable suspicion of suppliers flouting the CPA, we will decisively take appropriate actions against those suppliers.
"The NCC wants to reiterate its commitment to implementing the CPA with the purpose of promoting and advancing the social and economic welfare of consumer in the country."