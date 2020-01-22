Concerns raised over 'attempted bribery' by textile industry suppliers

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said on Wednesday it is concerned by “attempts of bribery by certain suppliers in the textile industry” who do not wish to comply with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The commission said the textile industry in South Africa was vulnerable to imports from other countries, which had hurt local manufacturers as businesses began importing cheaper textiles and clothing from abroad.

Many retail outlets in the country are selling imported merchandise with misleading labels suggesting they are locally made, when in fact they were not. The act requires imported merchandise to have permanent labels stating the country of origin and whether it is printed or finished in South Africa.