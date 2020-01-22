Enoch’s body transferred to Joburg as family prepares 'dignified sendoff'

The mood was sombre at Enoch Mpianzi’s home on Wednesday as visitors paid their respects to the bereaved family.

Walking into the highly secured home in the Johannesburg suburb of Malvern, guests were welcomed by a family representative who led their way to a sitting room.

Family portraits - including of Enoch - hang on the wall.

Family members, mostly women, sat on mattresses. Some bowed their heads. Enoch's mother Anto looked up at the ceiling with tears pouring down her face.

Family spokesperson Sebastian Kodiemoka gave a chilling encounter and broke down in tears as he recalled the pain endured by the family.

The teenager went missing during an orientation camp at Nyathi Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West last week. His body was later recovered in the Crocodile River after a raft he and other pupils had made overturned in strong currents.

Asked how the family was coping, Kodiemoka told TimesLIVE: “We are heartbroken, very saddened by the situation, but we need to receive all the comfort we are receiving during this time.”

Enoch's body was transferred to a Joburg mortuary on Tuesday from the North West, said Kodiemoka.

“We have not finalised the burial and memorial arrangements, but as the family we are preparing to give him a dignified sendoff,” he said.

He confirmed that Enoch would be buried in Johannesburg, where he was born. “The family has been in South Africa for over 20 years, so he will be buried here. It would not make sense for us to take him to Congo, which is an unknown land to him.”