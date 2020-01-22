Immigrant shop owner under police protection after looting in Upington

When GroundUp arrived about 3pm, police were there. Station commander Lt-Col Elizabeth Bacela said Nehayo would be taken to a place of safety. The police helped to lock the back door of the shack but could not store his merchandise.

Hekima Lingini, spokesperson for about 25 Swahili-speaking spaza shop owners from Burundi, Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania spread around the townships of Upington, said a pregnant woman was hurt in Dakotaweg in looting yesterday.

A man was also hurt in the looting of another spaza shop in Paballelo, he said.

Attempts to loot a shop in Bakhwethaville had not succeeded, Lingini said.

About the looters he said: “When they have problems like bad public service, why do they hurt other people?”

Lindo Mbetha, convenor of the Paballelo Youth Movement, said the movement targeted drug dealers. He said: “We identify where the drugs are. We don’t encourage looting.”

He denied the movement was xenophobic.

About a week ago, immigrant spaza shop owners were chased from Rosedale in Upington after the killing of police constable Steff Visagie. Visagie was stabbed to death while asleep in Keimoes, 30km from Upington. He was a resident of Rosedale.

Nigerian immigrant Emmanuel Chidiumi Okafor has appeared in court in connection with the murder. His next court appearance will be on March 23.

This article was first published by GroundUp