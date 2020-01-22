Makana municipality to appeal against 'administration' judgment

Judge Stretch wrote that the municipality’s conduct has been “inconsistent with the 1996 constitution of the Republic of South Africa”, breaching section 152 (1) and section 153 (a) by “failing to promote a healthy and sustainable environment for the community”.

However, Mpahlwa said the municipality had made major “strides” towards financial recovery and the provision of basic services.

“Our financial situation has changed. We are now able to pay our current creditors as they fall due,” said Mpahlwa.

He said that “progress was made with water supply in difficult circumstances during the current drought”. He cited a project to upgrade the James Kleynhans water treatment works, which would “then be sufficient to supply the entire Makhanda from that sustainable water source”.

He also said the municipality had improved governance, establishing a committee to monitor financial oversight.

“As this council we have committed ourselves to turn Makana municipality's state of affairs around. This will be possible with the assistance from the interventions of provincial and national government,” said Mpahlwa.

Mpahlwa said the municipality was “confident that our legal team will deal with these issues”.

Residents in community groups on Facebook have expressed frustration at the decision to appeal, saying that it will waste money and delay action to fix the municipality.

This article was first published by GroundUp.