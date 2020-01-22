Murdered Maritzburg socialite 'feared for her life' the day before she died

The funeral service for Kavitha Nerputh was expected to take place on Wednesday amid claims that she had begged for police protection as she feared for her life.

Two of Nerputh's three children, 22-year-old Junior and 19-year-old Aryana, reportedly told The Witness newspaper that their mother was emotional and scared on Sunday, the day before she was found strangled with a cellphone charger cable in her locked vehicle at Alexandra Park.

Junior told the Pietermaritzburg-based paper that his mother had gone to the police on several occasions begging for more security and for them to take action on the protection order she had obtained.