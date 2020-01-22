Mzansi reacts to murder of Shongile Nkhwashu, calls for justice

Shongile Nkhwashu is dominating Twitter as South Africans react to news of her death. Nkhwashu was an intern at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo. Her decomposing body was found in her room at the doctor's residence on Sunday evening.

Her death was confirmed on Monday by Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“Nkhwashu had just started her internship at Mankweng Hospital this January. During the visit, the MEC conveyed her condolences to the family and also pledged her support during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.