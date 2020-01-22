South Africa

Mzansi reacts to murder of Shongile Nkhwashu, calls for justice

22 January 2020 - 07:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Police are investigating the death of Shongile Nkhwashu.
Police are investigating the death of Shongile Nkhwashu.
Image: Twitter/@PhophiRamathuba

Shongile Nkhwashu is dominating Twitter as South Africans react to news of her death. Nkhwashu was an intern at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo. Her decomposing body was found in her room at the doctor's residence on Sunday evening.

Her death was confirmed on Monday by Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

“Nkhwashu had just started her internship at Mankweng Hospital this January. During the visit, the MEC conveyed her condolences to the family and also pledged her support during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has today visited the family of Shongile Nkhwashu, a medical doctor intern who was found...

Posted by LIMPOPO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (BOPHELONG) on Monday, January 20, 2020

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that a 25-year old suspect, who allegedly confessed to the crime, had been arrested.

“The police in Mankweng arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor, whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening.”

This has sparked calls for authorities to take swift action on gender-based violence (GBV).

This is what people had to say:

MORE

Five student murders that shocked the country in 2019

This year was tragic for SA students, with murders and RIP hashtags topping social media trend lists
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | A deeper look back at the gender-based violence that shook SA in 2019

Calls for the return of the death penalty have highlighted South Africans' frustration and anger at the continued murder and abuse of women in the ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Forgiveness not good for all women'

Forgiveness is a good thing, right? Not always, according to research just published in the South African Journal of Science.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X