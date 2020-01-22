Mzansi reacts to murder of Shongile Nkhwashu, calls for justice
Shongile Nkhwashu is dominating Twitter as South Africans react to news of her death. Nkhwashu was an intern at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo. Her decomposing body was found in her room at the doctor's residence on Sunday evening.
Her death was confirmed on Monday by Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
“Nkhwashu had just started her internship at Mankweng Hospital this January. During the visit, the MEC conveyed her condolences to the family and also pledged her support during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.
Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has today visited the family of Shongile Nkhwashu, a medical doctor intern who was found...
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that a 25-year old suspect, who allegedly confessed to the crime, had been arrested.
“The police in Mankweng arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor, whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening.”
This has sparked calls for authorities to take swift action on gender-based violence (GBV).
This is what people had to say:
Feel free to leave me behind if we are not gonna discuss women and children abuse at Men's conference 💔💔#RIPShongileNkwhashu— President Gift (@Gift_Kgole) January 21, 2020
#RIPShongileNkwhashu#Justiceforshongile— Cindy👑 (@Cee53749069) January 21, 2020
This is heartbreaking 💔 very heartbreaking😥 It is just too much to take in😥 Can this other gender be strong enough to walk away without having to harm someone 🙏 what good is it to take someone's life?😓 you can do better 💔😓 pic.twitter.com/UmG1bkKe0i
I don't know her personally, but I am heartbroken 💔💔. Kode kube nini na? 😭#RIPShongileNkwhashu pic.twitter.com/9sO45zELss— Mayihloplease (@MdladlaPortia) January 21, 2020
They rape us banganeli & kill us because of reasons known by them but they must know kuthi we wont perish nor are we weak🤞God loves us all and uzosilwela ngelinye lamalanga🤞may Shongile's fam find peace in their hearts as her soul rest peacefully😭😭🙏#RIPShongileNkwhashu— 💎Bongie Diamond 💎 (@Bongs_Mahlangu) January 21, 2020
Eish how can he mara! This is very sad... Before she could even get her first paycheck! 💔💔#RIPShongileNkwhashu pic.twitter.com/dbuPHWBp6P— Patience nyambi (@pershynyambi) January 21, 2020
#RIPShongileNkwhashu men were not taught to live with a woman who has all her shxt right or on the road to get her shxt right, men still hope for older days,when women were inferior, it's a mindset that has been around for decades and it's gona take a while for men to transition— Nkateko Mathonsi (@NkatekoMathons) January 21, 2020
#RIPShongileNkwhashu— Solly (@sollynaban1) January 21, 2020
Maybe your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/IqxjCz0paZ
#RIPShongileNkwhashu Stories like this always make me over analyse life. I'm even scared to have kids 'cause I wouldn't bear the pain of losing a child like this.— Shi Nzo (@Gontse_Mekgwe) January 21, 2020
Government will one day consider death penalty. Unfortunately that will be after thousands of innocent people would have been brutally murdered with their killers roaming the streets or staying in an all expenses paid prison somewhere in SA. #RIPShongileNkwhashu @RonaldLamola— Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) January 21, 2020
Always wore a smile 💔— Tyrone Mathebula (@Mbyana_) January 21, 2020
A very good human
I will miss the conversations we used to have
#RIPShongileNkwhashu