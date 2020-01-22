Neil Aggett was killed when torture went too far, his sister tells inquest

He had been arrested by the security branch and kept in Pretoria before being moved to the Johannesburg police cells. He had spent 70 days behind bars at the time of his death.

"I immediately said, 'You killed him! You killed him!'" Burger told the court, recalling the morning her brother died. "[The policeman] said, 'Madam, it’s not me.'"

She said the officer did not tell her how her brother had died, but just said he had "been found hanging in his cell".

When the officer arrived at her home in Irene, Pretoria, it had been around 6am. The officer had told Burger that he was from a Pretoria police station and had been sent to deliver the news by officers from Johannesburg.

Burger said she had the daunting task of breaking the news to her parents.

“I had to pick up the phone and tell my mom and dad that Neil had died … They sort of gulped and put the phone down,” she said.

Her parents arrived in Johannesburg from Cape Town later that day.

Although Aggett’s socialist views had led to clashes with his less politically aware father, Burger said her father had been distraught about his youngest son’s death.

“My father could not stop weeping. He was a broken man,” she told the court.