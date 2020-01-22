IN PICTURES | R67m worth of counterfeit goods recovered in KZN bust

Sewpersadh said the building was searched, with the manageress's permission.

“While doing so the operational team noticed boxes with Okapi knives at the back of the warehouse. The brand investigators were then contacted to verify if it was legal stock.”

He said the investigators confirmed the stock was counterfeit, which led the operational team to question the manageress about the origins of the stock. She said it was from China.

“All the necessary authorities were then contacted to identify any other counterfeit or illicit goods which may have been in the warehouse or in the containers.”

Sewpersadh said a search of the warehouse uncovered other items.

Skin-lightening creams, counterfeit clothing, Unilever-branded boxes, Okapi knives and Kiwi polish were recovered, he said.

Sewpersadh said the estimated value of the goods was expected to increase, as a few other containers were destined for the company and would be seized upon arrival in the country.