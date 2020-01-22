Pupils sent home after municipality cuts water supply to Pietermaritzburg school

Pupils at a Pietermaritzburg school have been sent home because the municipality has cut off the water after the school failed to pay a R2m water bill.

The Msunduzi municipality confirmed that the water supply to Georgetown High School had been cut off in December. The school’s last payment was in April 2018, according to the municipality’s statement.

Last week pupils were sent home every day at 11am. The toilets are not working and pupils relieve themselves in the nearby forest.

When GroundUp visited the school on Monday, a matric pupil said teaching stopped at break time. “We have no choice but to go home.”

Another said some pupils carried water from home to drink because the taps were dry.

“The smell from the toilets is unbearable. It’s not fair.”