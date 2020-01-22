South Africa

Social media weighs in on video of Enoch Mpianzi's mom climbing over gate at Brits lodge

22 January 2020 - 11:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Footage of Enoch Mpianzi's mom, Anto, being helped over a gate at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge after allegedly being denied entry to the facility has sparked condemnation online.

Anto, along with members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), climbed over the gate at the lodge in Brits, North West, on Tuesday.

Watch video below

The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil, Enoch, was found dead on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp.

His disappearance allegedly went unnoticed for 17 hours after a makeshift raft overturned at about 3pm on Wednesday in the Crocodile River.

TimesLIVE reported that the family, with the SAHRC, arrived at the lodge to find a locked gate.

The commission’s acting legal head, Buang Jones, said the lodge's representatives had agreed to the visit, before later referring him to their lawyers.

Reactions

Taking to social media, many weighed in after seeing the video.

IN QUOTES | Mother Anto Mpianzi breaks silence: 'Enoch was kind and liked studying'

'I want to tell people this incident must be the last,' says Anto Mpianzi
News
1 day ago

WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death

The EFF on Tuesday called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing body members who were present during an orientation camp ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Five questions about Enoch Mpianzi's death that should be answered

The tragic incident has raised questions about the school's treatment and supervision of the teenager
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X