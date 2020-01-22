Social media weighs in on video of Enoch Mpianzi's mom climbing over gate at Brits lodge

The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil, Enoch, was found dead on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp.

His disappearance allegedly went unnoticed for 17 hours after a makeshift raft overturned at about 3pm on Wednesday in the Crocodile River.

TimesLIVE reported that the family, with the SAHRC, arrived at the lodge to find a locked gate.

The commission’s acting legal head, Buang Jones, said the lodge's representatives had agreed to the visit, before later referring him to their lawyers.

