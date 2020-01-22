Social media weighs in on video of Enoch Mpianzi's mom climbing over gate at Brits lodge
Footage of Enoch Mpianzi's mom, Anto, being helped over a gate at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge after allegedly being denied entry to the facility has sparked condemnation online.
Anto, along with members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), climbed over the gate at the lodge in Brits, North West, on Tuesday.
The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil, Enoch, was found dead on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp.
His disappearance allegedly went unnoticed for 17 hours after a makeshift raft overturned at about 3pm on Wednesday in the Crocodile River.
TimesLIVE reported that the family, with the SAHRC, arrived at the lodge to find a locked gate.
The commission’s acting legal head, Buang Jones, said the lodge's representatives had agreed to the visit, before later referring him to their lawyers.
Reactions
Reactions