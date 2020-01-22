South Africa

Suspect in court for death of intern doctor 'showed no remorse': MEC

22 January 2020 - 18:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba in court with Mankweng Hospital management before the appearance of Ntiyiso Xilumani.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba in court with Mankweng Hospital management before the appearance of Ntiyiso Xilumani.
Image: Facebook/Limpopo department of health

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the man arrested in connection with the death of an intern doctor at a Polokwane hospital did not show remorse when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Shongile Nkhwashu, 24, was found dead in her locked room at Mankweng Hospital, east of Polokwane, on Sunday.

Ntiyiso Xilumani, 25, who is alleged to be her boyfriend, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with her murder.  

Mzansi reacts to murder of Shongile Nkhwashu, calls for justice

Mzansi is reeling after news of the death of intern doctor Shongile Nkhwashu
News
12 hours ago

He told a packed courtroom that he would enlist the services of the Legal Aid Board as he did not have money to hire a private lawyer, reported the Sowetan.

"He was just walking freely, as if he has not done anything wrong. I did not expect to see somebody walk in [court] the way he did," Ramathuba told members of the community outside court, in a video clip shared by her department.

"This doctor's life was just taken away ... Her future was bright. She was so young, for goodness' sake. She did not deserve to die," Ramathuba told the SABC before entering the court.

The department will hold a memorial service for Nkhwashu on Thursday at Mankweng Hospital. Her funeral will take place in Giyani on Saturday. 

Xilumani is due to appear in court again on January 31.

READ MORE:

'I don't feel safe any more': Colleagues mourn murdered intern doctor

A man arrested for the murder of a Limpopo intern doctor is due to appear in court on Wednesday
News
12 hours ago

'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door

Limpopo police arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday after the gruesome discovery of a dead intern doctor in her locked room at Mankweng Hospital.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...
X