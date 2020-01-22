Suspect in court for death of intern doctor 'showed no remorse': MEC

He told a packed courtroom that he would enlist the services of the Legal Aid Board as he did not have money to hire a private lawyer, reported the Sowetan.

"He was just walking freely, as if he has not done anything wrong. I did not expect to see somebody walk in [court] the way he did," Ramathuba told members of the community outside court, in a video clip shared by her department.

"This doctor's life was just taken away ... Her future was bright. She was so young, for goodness' sake. She did not deserve to die," Ramathuba told the SABC before entering the court.

The department will hold a memorial service for Nkhwashu on Thursday at Mankweng Hospital. Her funeral will take place in Giyani on Saturday.

Xilumani is due to appear in court again on January 31.