South Africa

Two more suspects arrested in connection with murder of North West reverend

22 January 2020 - 10:29 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police arrested two more suspects, aged 20 and 28, on Monday in connection with the death of Joseph Hollanders.
Police arrested two more suspects, aged 20 and 28, on Monday in connection with the death of Joseph Hollanders.
Image: phartisan/123RF

Two more suspects will appear at the Itsoseng magistrate's court, North West, in connection with the death of 83-year-old reverend Joseph Hollanders last week.

The first suspect was arrested in his home, Bodibe Village, and a cellular phone, allegedly belonging to the victim, was found in his possession.

“The 23-year-old suspect, Thaba Norman Maseko, appearedin court on Friday January 17 on a charge of murder and was remanded in custody until January 25,” said Col Adéle Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson.

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of North West reverend

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old North West reverend whose body was discovered at his house within the ...
News
5 days ago

Police arrested two more suspects, aged 20 and 28, on Monday, in connection with the murder.

The duo will appear in the Itsoseng magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of murder.

The reverend’s body was discovered at his house on church premises on Monday January 13 in Bodibe Village.

More of his personal items were allegedly seized at a house in Bodibe village.

According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim’s body, with hands and feet tied up, was found by a community member who alerted the police.

MORE

Tied-up reverend, 83, found dead in North West

Police in Itsoseng, North West, are investigating the alleged murder of an 83-year-old reverend whose body was discovered at his house within church ...
News
1 week ago

Rev Alan Storey fed up with refugee leaders, considering church's options

The reverend who runs the Central Methodist Mission on Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square has condemned the “fallout between the refugee leadership” at ...
News
1 week ago

'Get out of the car,' suspected hijackers shout before killing pastor’s daughter

“Get out of the car, get out of the car,” suspected hijackers shouted, moments before shooting dead a woman in cold blood at a shopping centre in ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X