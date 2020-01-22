Two more suspects arrested in connection with murder of North West reverend
Two more suspects will appear at the Itsoseng magistrate's court, North West, in connection with the death of 83-year-old reverend Joseph Hollanders last week.
The first suspect was arrested in his home, Bodibe Village, and a cellular phone, allegedly belonging to the victim, was found in his possession.
“The 23-year-old suspect, Thaba Norman Maseko, appearedin court on Friday January 17 on a charge of murder and was remanded in custody until January 25,” said Col Adéle Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson.
Police arrested two more suspects, aged 20 and 28, on Monday, in connection with the murder.
The duo will appear in the Itsoseng magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of murder.
The reverend’s body was discovered at his house on church premises on Monday January 13 in Bodibe Village.
More of his personal items were allegedly seized at a house in Bodibe village.
According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim’s body, with hands and feet tied up, was found by a community member who alerted the police.