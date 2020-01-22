WATCH | Criminals try to kidnap a motorist during Soweto hijacking
CCTV footage has emerged on social media of criminals attempting to kidnap a motorist in Soweto, Diepkloof Extension, during a hijacking on Sunday evening.
The suspects approach a VW Polo parked in the driveway of a property with an occupant in the car.
The hijackers stop behind the vehicle, blocking the car between the gate and the street.
Hijacking Soweto Diepkloof Extention. Car hijacked is a white Polo BM 83 BK GP. People need to be careful when waiting in their drive ways. The driver was able to get away unharmed. Vehicle still missing.Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Monday, January 20, 2020
Two occupants of the getaway car get out to approach the victim's car, where they force him out of the driver's seat and into the back seat.
The victim managed to exit the car on the other side, escaping into the yard after a scuffle once the gate had opened.
The vehicle is still missing.