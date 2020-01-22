South Africa

WATCH | SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death

22 January 2020 - 05:51 By EMILE BOSCH

The family of Enoch Mpianzi and members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), led by Buang Jones, resorted to jumping a fence on Tuesday to visit the site where Mpianzi died.  

The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil drowned while on an initiation camp last week. His body was recovered on Friday.

The delegation arrived at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in Brits, North West, to find a locked gate. 

Jones said Nyati representatives had agreed to the visit, before later referring him to their lawyers. 

Anto Mpianzi, Enoch's mother, sobbed as she neared the scene of her son's death. The commission has stated its willingness to assist the family. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

