Wife killer Jason Rohde could score from fallout between judges

Rohde’s lawyer Daniel Witz told TimesLIVE that they were considering their course of action following the allegations made in the complaint.

“We’re busy going through the complaint and the report. We’re still going to decide whether firstly we can use it and secondly whether we will use it. We’re just considering everything at the moment,” said Witz.

He said that there had been rumours in legal circles about the allegations, but it was the first time that it had been put into writing.

Rohde was released in December after the Supreme Court of Appeal granted him bail of R200,000 while he prepares for an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Salie-Hlophe found Rohde guilty last year of murdering his wife Susan while they attended a conference at Spier wine estate in 2016. She also found him guilty of defeating the ends of justice after she ruled that he staged her murder to look like a suicide.

Goliath alleged that Salie-Hlophe “wields enormous power” and that judges were afraid of her.

“After my appointment as deputy judge president, I became aware that Salie-Hlophe is actively involved in the management of the court, the allocations of matters and, most disturbingly, the appointment of judges,” said Goliath.

She said judges complained that Salie-Hlophe allegedly received preferential treatment in terms of her workload.

“Counsel she worked with or other practitioners with whom she was associated were appointed acting judges. I do not know whether the appointment of my former registrar’s husband as an acting judge for such a long period is at her insistence or that of Hlophe himself,” she said.

Goliath’s complaint also brought to light allegations of verbal and physical abuse by Hlophe against other judges - with a sexual twist allegedly involving Salie-Hlophe.

“There are two more serious incidents involving Salie-Hlophe. They were brought to my attention by the judges concerned. In any event, the incidents are common knowledge amongst judges and, I believe, spoken about in the legal profession,” she said.