'Come forward or expect visit from us,' authorities tells motorist who clocked 308km/h

23 January 2020 - 13:56 By TIMESLIVE
The man was driving what appears to be an Audi TTS.
Authorities say they have identified the motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a highway in Gauteng.

“The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself or we will visit him at his place of residence in Midrand,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a tweet on Thursday.

The video, which starts with a speed of 243km/h on the dashboard, was shared on social media on Sunday.

The motorist goes on to clock 308km/h in what appears to be an Audi TTS, before the video ends.

The motorist was seemingly driving on the N1 south in Midrand.

