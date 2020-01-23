South Africa

Durban municipal worker finds foetus in beachfront dustbin

23 January 2020 - 12:56 By Suthentira Govender
Police search and rescue members were called in after a Durban municipal worker found a foetus in a dustbin on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A municipal worker made a grim discovery while emptying a dustbin at the Durban beachfront on Thursday.

Members of the SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue units were dispatched after the Durban Solid Waste worker found a female foetus in a bin on a pier near Wedge Beach.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “A case of concealment of birth was opened at Durban Central for investigation.”

Earlier this month a 23-year-old woman from KwaNdengezi near Pinetown was arrested and charged with murder after a foetus was found buried on a property she lived at.

