From pupils drowning to being stabbed, these stories have captured the nation's attention

From two 13-year-old boys drowning to the brutal stabbing of a grade 9 pupil, these cases captured SA's attention this month.

Enoch Mpianzi

Mpianzi drowned during a river rafting exercise at a Parktown Boys' High School orientation camp in Brits, North West, on January 15.

Details about his death and when it was discovered that he was missing are the subject of an investigation.

An unidentified boy told Radio 702 on Wednesday that on several occasions he tried to alert Parktown Boys’ High teachers that Mpianzi had been swept away when their makeshift raft overturned in the Crocodile River -but no one listened.