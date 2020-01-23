South Africa

From pupils drowning to being stabbed, these stories have captured the nation's attention

23 January 2020 - 11:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
From two 13-year-old boys drowning to the brutal stabbing of a grade 9 pupil, these cases captured SA's attention this month.

Enoch Mpianzi

Mpianzi drowned during a river rafting exercise at a Parktown Boys' High School orientation camp in Brits, North West, on January 15.

Details about his death and when it was discovered that he was missing are the subject of an investigation.

An unidentified boy told Radio 702 on Wednesday that on several occasions he tried to alert Parktown Boys’ High teachers that Mpianzi had been swept away when their makeshift raft overturned in the Crocodile River -but no one listened.

Keamohetswe Seboko

On January 15, 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko's naked body was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker Primary in Magaliesburg.

The education department was informed of the incident only two days later. 

His aunt and family spokesperson Tiny Seboko told Power 98.7 the family did not believe it was a straightforward drowning, but an “initiation or prank gone wrong”, saying Keamohetswe had cuts on his right cheek, neck and head.

Limpopo wall collapsing

Two children were killed on Wednesday when a truck swerved off the road and crashed into Lekgolo Primary School in Limpopo.

The truck was delivering food to the school when it ploughed into a gate wall, which fell on the children.

“The department’s psychosocial unit has been dispatched to start providing the necessary trauma counselling to learners, educators, support staff and the bereaved families,” said the education department.

Grade 9 pupil stabbed to death

An 18-year-old pupil from Kopanelo Secondary School in North West was stabbed to death after stepping out of a bus outside his school on Friday.

The pupil was stabbed in the chest, allegedly by a female suspect.

MEC for education in the province Mmaphefo Matsemela called for justice to take its course against the perpetrator who committed the “terrible” act.

