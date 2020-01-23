South Africa

Gunman posing as parent opens fire on teacher at Durban school

23 January 2020 - 07:06 By Yasantha Naidoo
A primary school teacher was shot at a school in Inanda, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
A teacher at Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda, north of Durban, was shot by an unknown gunman who gained access to the school by posing as a parent on Wednesday.

In a statement, the KwaZulu-Natal department of education said the teacher was shot at about midday by unknown suspects who “gained access to the school under the disguise of being parents”.

“The suspects suddenly opened fire, shot at and injured an educator, who was taken to hospital.”

MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu is expected to visit the school on Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story.

