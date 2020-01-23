Here are the 100 'most influential South Africans' of 2019
SA's most talented are starting the new decade on a high note. On Wednesday, PR firm Avance Media released its 2019 list of the 100 most influential South Africans.
Avance says the initiative is intended to “disclose the true and genuine potentials of young people who are earnest to turn around the fortunes of SA's economy and whose works are at par with their impact”.
The list is split into 10 categories, which include business, entertainment, sport, law, governance and media.
Caster Semenya, Mihlali Ndamase, Mandisa Mfeka and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi made the list. The full list and profiles of the nominees can be viewed on Avance Media's website.
Nominees shared the news on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
Hey Guys I have been nominated as one of the 100 most influential young /south Africa by @avancemedia amongst some really amazing individuals under their lifestyle category. You can vote for mr or other nominees here https://t.co/MM7NgNLw67— Mr Director (@AustinMalema) January 22, 2020
Thank you @avancemedia_ 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Fy8Cg4jXng— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 22, 2020
NOTE: I have been nominated as one of the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans in 2019 courtesy of @avancemedia— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) January 22, 2020
You can vote for PHIL MPHELA here -> https://t.co/heYXCXZEo8
In exciting news 🤩🤩🤩— Nompumelelo Ledwaba (@Mpoomy_Ledwaba) January 22, 2020
I’ve been nominated as one of the 100 most influential young South Africans’ by @avancemedia under the lifestyle category. Alongside other amazing young people !!!
If you can, Kindly vote for me on 🙏https://t.co/lATFt5QJo3
Friends please vote 🙏🏾— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) January 22, 2020
“On behalf of Avance Media, I write to convey the news of your nomination as a finalist for the 2019 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking.
Out of the 10 categories considered for this ranking, you were shortlisted for the BUSINESS. pic.twitter.com/IbHOy9P6kL