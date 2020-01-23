South Africa

Here are the 100 'most influential South Africans' of 2019

23 January 2020 - 10:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya made the list.
Image: Caster Semenya via Facebook

SA's most talented are starting the new decade on a high note. On Wednesday, PR firm Avance Media released its 2019 list of the 100 most influential South Africans.

Avance says the initiative is intended to “disclose the true and genuine potentials of young people who are earnest to turn around the fortunes of SA's economy and whose works are at par with their impact”.

The list is split into 10 categories, which include business, entertainment, sport, law, governance and media.

Caster Semenya, Mihlali Ndamase, Mandisa Mfeka and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi made the list. The full list and profiles of the nominees can be viewed on Avance Media's website.

Nominees shared the news on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

