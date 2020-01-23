IN PICTURES | Calls to fix huge sinkhole on Snake Road before disaster strikes

Ekurhuleni community activist Mary Goby has called on the government to act immediately before a huge sinkhole on Snake Road in Benoni causes a disaster.

“I know they are going to start fixing it soon, but it has caused havoc with the traffic. It’s been months, when is it ever going to end?” Goby said on Thursday.

The road has been closed since November 2 2019.

Goby said she was granted permission by the provincial government to use a drone in the area and it has since been used to fly over the sinkhole.

A qualified SA Civil Aviation Authority pilot captured images of the sinkhole on Monday.

“There is still water pouring into that sinkhole, so first of all they have to stop that and then start repairing it.

“It also needs to be better barricaded than it is at the moment, because people can still walk into it. They need to put a huge fence around it so that people cannot get to it.”

The department of infrastructure development would not immediately comment on the matter.