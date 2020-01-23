South Africa

KZN wife arrested for 'conspiring' with domestic worker to kill husband

23 January 2020 - 12:46 By Orrin Singh
Four women have been arrested for allegedly trying to suffocate and strangle a 62-year-old Phoenix man.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her domestic worker to suffocate and strangle her 62-year-old husband. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the victim was at his home in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday when the incident occurred. 

“The victim was seated in the lounge of his home in Phoenix watching TV when he was attacked by three women who covered his head with a bin bag. The women began strangling him with a scarf.”

Mbele said as the man fought back he managed to remove the bag from his head and realised that one of the women was his domestic helper.

“The attack persisted as the suspects attempted to suffocate him. While the attack was in progress the suspects were joined by the victim’s wife, who also attempted to suffocate him.”

Mbele said the man managed to activate the panic alarm and a neighbour came to his rescue.

Police officers from Phoenix SAPS were summoned and all four women, aged between 38 and 53, were arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

They will appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday. 

