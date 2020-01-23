Neil Aggett and Liz Floyd thought internal activism was safer than joining ANC's underground struggle

Dr Neil Aggett's commitment to openly fight for workers' rights inside SA while dodging compulsory military service, instead of joining the ANC underground structures, made him vulnerable to apartheid-era police atrocities.

Dr Elizabeth “Liz” Floyd, who had been in a long-term relationship with Aggett since they were medical students at the University of Cape Town, testified on Thursday before the fresh inquest into Aggett’s death.

The 28-year-old doctor and trade union organiser was found hanging in his prison cell on February 5 1982 at John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg. He was the 51st person, and the first white person, to die in detention under apartheid.

On Thursday, Floyd told the Johannesburg high court that before they were both arrested on November 27 1981, they were constantly under surveillance by the security branch.

Floyd said while they were supporters and sympathisers of the then-banned ANC, they had chosen not to become members of the party or join its underground structures. They had thought this would be safer but, Floyd said, it actually proved to be worse.

“We chose to work for public organisations and not go underground for the ANC. We didn’t take instruction or report to ANC structures,” she said.

Once they were arrested, they were interrogated vigorously and it made it worse that they did not have any ANC secrets to share. She told the court that their inability to provide information about the ANC meant that they were “in danger”.

“You were safer if you could give information. We thought because we didn’t know secrets to reveal, we would be safe,” she said.

Aggett had wanted to be a surgeon, but this goal was put on hold as he was a conscientious objector.

Ironically, being detained by the security branch police would have essentially worked in Aggett’s favour, had he survived, said Floyd, as after his release from police custody, he would no longer have been conscripted into the army.